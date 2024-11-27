Zelenskyy to sign law on state budget for 2025 tomorrow: All financial needs of Ukraine for next year are guaranteed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Thursday, November 28, he would sign the draft law on the state budget for 2025.

He said this during an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state noted that he had held a meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada.

We discussed the main parameters of the state budget for the next year, our financial readiness for this December and for the next year. And we agreed that tomorrow I will sign the law on the state budget for the next year as soon as the law comes from the Verkhovna Rada. The main thing is that all the financial needs of Ukraine for the near future and for the next year are guaranteed," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Rada approved state budget for 2025 in first reading

State budget 2025

Earlier, Shmyhal said that the President would sign the bills on the state budget for 2025 and amendments to the Tax Code in the coming days. They will come into force on December 1.

The Rada approved the draft state budget in the first reading in late October. At that time, the document stipulated that next year's expenditures should amount to UAH 3 trillion 938 billion and the deficit should be UAH 1 trillion 640.6 billion.

On November 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading and in general the bill No. 12000 "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025".

Read more: Ukraine to receive preferential loan from South Korea for first time: agreement is signed