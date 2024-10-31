Rada approved state budget for 2025 in first reading

On Thursday, October 31, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the draft state budget for 2025 in the first reading.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

He was supported by 247 MPs.

According to him, not a single amendment was changed, except for the abolition of the salary increase for prosecutors.

The priority of the state budget will be the security and defense of Ukraine. Spending on this will increase to at least UAH 2.22 trillion.

