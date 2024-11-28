Russians seize Daryino village in Kursk region - DeepState
Russian troops managed to capture Daryino and advance near Plekhovo in Kursk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy captured Daryino and advanced near Toretsk, Petrivka, Plekhovo and Nelipivka," the osinters report.
