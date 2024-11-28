ENG
Russians seize Daryino village in Kursk region - DeepState

Russian troops managed to capture Daryino and advance near Plekhovo in Kursk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy captured Daryino and advanced near Toretsk, Petrivka, Plekhovo and Nelipivka," the osinters report.

Війська РФ просунулись в Торецьку

