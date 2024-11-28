Tax law will be amended after Zelenskyy signs it - Marchenko

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko expects that the Verkhovna Rada will amend the law on raising certain taxes to avoid their retroactive introduction.

"We are not going to introduce taxes retroactively. That is, the provisions that are in the law on taxation from October 1, I hope, will be amended after the law is signed by the president - another law will be adopted that will take these things into account. That is, all the necessary changes will come into force on December 1, 2024," the Minister said.

On November 27, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy supported an amendment that would increase taxation for individual entrepreneurs from October 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

On October 10, the Parliament adopted as a whole the draft law No. 11416-d on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of taxation under martial law, which provides for an increase in the military tax from 1.5% to 5%, the bank profit tax to 50% in 2024, and an increase in a number of other taxes and fees. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was sent the document on October 15, has not yet signed it.