"What is this commemoration only in Moscow and disregard Ukraine’s role in World War II?" - MFA on Fico’s intention to attend May 9 parade

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls for a correct attitude to Ukraine's participation and contribution to the victory over Nazism.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, commenting on the statement of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico about his interest in participating in official celebrations on the occasion of the victory over fascism, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He noted that with its aggression against Ukraine, the Kremlin has essentially trampled on the memory of the joint struggle against Nazism in World War II and has lost the moral right to claim the legacy of the victory over Nazism.

"This is a fact that should be realized. In addition, it is worth recalling that Ukraine took an active part in the fight against Nazism, and its merits in this victory cannot be understated," Tykhyi said.

He stated that Russia has been trying to monopolize this victory for many years, which is an insult to millions of Ukrainians and hundreds of thousands of families who lost their loved ones in this terrible war. He also reminded that 8 to 10 million Ukrainians died in World War II, almost a quarter of Ukraine's population at the time, and that in 1944 every third Red Army soldier was from Ukraine.

"Therefore, we have a question: what kind of celebration is this only in Moscow and ignoring Ukraine's role in World War II? Maybe before Moscow, we should visit Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and those cities through which the fronts of the Second World War swept first from west to east, and then from east to west? We are simply reminding these facts and asking for a correct attitude to Ukraine's participation and contribution to the victory over Nazism," the spokesman summarized.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he had accepted Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for the May 9 parade.

