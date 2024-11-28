Taxes will rise in November, not in December - "servant of people" Hetmantsev

Law 4015-IX on increasing the military tax from 1.5% to 5% and a number of other amendments to the Tax Code was published in the Golos Ukrainy newspaper on Thursday, November 28. On November 29, it will come into force, which means that the new tax rates will be in effect for the two days of this month.

This was announced by the chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People party Danylo Hetmantsev, Censor.NET reports.

"Many people are asking. Yes, the resource law was published today," he said.

Hetmantsev also explained what tax rates will be effective from November 29: "Given the deadline for publishing the law, it will come into force on November 29. Thus, the new rate of withholding tax should be withheld only for 2 days in November. Regarding individual entrepreneurs, we have made a corresponding amendment, according to which the obligations to pay the military tax for new rates for them will be effective from January 1, 2025, if the amendment is supported by the Verkhovna Rada next week. I am confident that the amendment will be supported."