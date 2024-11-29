Three operating NPPs reduced power during morning Russian attack, one RNPP unit was disconnected from grid - IAEA

The Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukrainian NPPs reduced their power levels as a precautionary measure during the Russian missile and drone attack on Thursday morning, and one of the power units at the Rivne plant was disconnected from the grid, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"For the second time in less than two weeks, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukrainian NPPs have reduced their power levels as a precautionary step during the large-scale military operations in the country (...). In total, there are nine reactors at operating NPPs, all of which have reduced power. Also, one reactor at the RNPP was disconnected from the grid," Grossi said, as quoted in the IAEA's statement on its website late Thursday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, it is said that the nuclear power plants continued to receive external electricity, despite the fact that the Khmelnytsky NPP lost connection to two of its power lines.

The report also notes that two IAEA teams stationed in Ukraine were forced to take shelter during the air raid alert.

At the same time, the agency indicates that there have been no reports of direct damage to the nuclear power plant, but Ukraine has reported that the strikes again affected electrical substations used by the plants to both transmit and receive electricity for their own needs.

"These substations, identified by the IAEA as important for nuclear safety, were damaged during previous attacks, in particular in August," the agency said.

The IAEA notes that NPPs need a reliable connection to the grid both to transmit the generated electricity and to receive external energy to cool the reactors.