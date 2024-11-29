Enemy advances in Kurakhove and Berestky, as well as near 5 settlements - DeepState
Over the last day, the enemy made advances in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, DeepState analysts wrote about this.
"The enemy has advanced near Velyka Novosilka, Rozlyv, Zoria, Zhovte, Pushkine, Berestky and Kurakhove," analysts write.
