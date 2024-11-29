ENG
Enemy advances in Kurakhove and Berestky, as well as near 5 settlements - DeepState

Over the last day, the enemy made advances in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, DeepState analysts wrote about this.

"The enemy has advanced near Velyka Novosilka, Rozlyv, Zoria, Zhovte, Pushkine, Berestky and Kurakhove," analysts write.

Read more: It is almost impossible to bring aid to Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Kurakhove, enemy is shooting at all access roads - RMA

Карта просування ворога

