In evening, enemy attacked Nikopol with MLRS "Grad", in morning they attacked city with kamikaze drone

Late last night, the enemy attacked Nikopol with MLRS "Grad". In the morning, the occupiers attacked the city with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Yesterday, the Russian army hit Nikopol once again. They hit the district centre with MLRS "Grad". There were no fatalities or injuries," he said in a statement.

Lysak also noted that air defence forces were working on enemy targets in the region until late in the evening.

