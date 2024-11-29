16 children killed and 86 injured in Ukraine by Russian mines - SES

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 16 children have been killed by explosive devices and 86 others have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Svitlana Vodolaha, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing.

"As of today, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 318 people have died from mine-blast injuries, including 16 children. Over 765 people have been injured, including 86 children," she said.

She also urged citizens not to approach or touch a suspicious object and to call 101 if they find it.

