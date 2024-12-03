Defence Ministry took 23 billion from DPA to contract shell company

On 29 November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1191-r, which allocated UAH 23 billion for the purchase of shells for the State Border Guard Service.

The initiator was the Ministry of Defence.

According to the article by Tetiana Nikolaienko on Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence unofficially explained this by saying that the DPA had not made budgetary commitments for this money, and therefore it was decided to spend it before the end of the year.

"The story is that the DPA did not make budgetary commitments for these funds and did not provide the Ministry with information on how they were going to use them, so the money was transferred at the request of the SBGS. Moreover, they had already received money from us in the spring," a source in the ministry says.

"In addition, ask how many times the head of the ammunition department has been replaced. It's a new person every month, who can't say anything because he needs time to get acquainted with the situation," the source adds.

Instead, sources in the DPA denied these claims and noted that the state-owned enterprise had contracts and was waiting for confirmation of licences. And now it will ask for the same 23 billion to be allocated to them.

As it became known to Censor.NET, the Polish intermediary company "PHU Lechmar" claims 23 billion of budget money.

As a reminder, the DPA was created to reduce the number of intermediaries in arms sales.

The company had previously held arms contracts, and at least two of them were disrupted.