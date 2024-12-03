Consequences of hostile shelling of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka: two dead, at least 5 wounded. PHOTOS

Two killed and at least 5 wounded in today's shelling in the Donetsk region. Police document the consequences of Russian strikes on Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the National Police.

A blow to Pokrovsk

As noted, the Russians attacked Pokrovsk with a UMPB D-30SN bomb, hitting a nine-storey building.

A 61-year-old woman was killed. Two other civilians were injured. Six apartment buildings and three civilian cars were damaged.

A blow to Kostiantynivka

According to the National Police, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery, killing a 52-year-old local resident. Three civilian men aged 38, 55 and 65 were injured.

Three apartment buildings, an educational institution, a civilian car and a gas pipeline were damaged.



























