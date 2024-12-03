More than 6 thousand servicemen will return to service after AWOL – Military Law Enforcement Service

More than 6,000 servicemen will return to duty after AWOL from their units.

According to a Censor.NET correspondent, this was reported by Colonel Oleksandr Hrynchuk, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service, at a briefing on Tuesday.

As you know, the military who voluntarily return to the ranks of the Armed Forces after AWOL by January 1, 2025, will not only be released from criminal liability but will also be restored all social guarantees.

"I can say that over the past month, more than 6,000 soldiers have returned to the Armed Forces," said Hrynchuk.

As the interlocutors in the General Staff explained to Censor.NET, the military return to another unit, not the one they left.

After the AWOL, the soldiers will be assigned to reserve battalions, and then to military units except for the one they gone AWOL.

Returning to service after AWOL

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 12095 on voluntary return to service for those who have left a military unit without permission or deserted for the first time.

According to the law, criminal proceedings initiated for criminal offenses under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first went AWOL from military units or places of service or deserted and voluntarily returned and expressed their readiness to continue their military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.

It was also reported that military personnel who voluntarily return to service before January 1, 2025, will be reinstated with all social guarantees.