Russian soldiers are being given "instructions for committing suicide": "It is important to confidently pull trigger"
Russian commanders are handing out instructions to the invaders' soldiers to commit suicide.
This was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The headline urges to 'maintain your honor until the end' and describes the procedure for committing suicide with a firearm or grenade. The so-called 'soldier of great Russia' is instructed to shoot himself in the temple, under the chin, or in the center of the forehead in a critical situation," the message states.
"It's important to stay calm and pull the trigger with confidence," the ‘instructions’ read.
At the same time, in the absence of weapons or ammunition, the occupiers are advised to use a grenade.
"This policy of the Russian butcher commanders testifies to the ever deeper degradation of the Russian occupation army - a suicide army now in the literal sense," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine summarized.
