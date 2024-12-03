Chernohorenko: "Reserve+" plans to add tracking function for draft notices

The Reserve+ app is planning to introduce a tracking function for paper draft notices. This will allow tracking all stages of sending a paper draft notice.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said this during a telethon, ZN.UA reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We see a lot of requests from our businesses, companies, employees, and users in general, and it would be good if Reserve+ could track all the stages of sending a paper draft notices - details, document status, etc. It happens that a draft notice is sent by mail, and the person is not aware of it, perhaps they are in another city, on a business trip, on vacation, and this can lead to a fine," the official said.

Chernohorenko says that it is not technically difficult to implement such tracking. The regulatory part of the future option is currently being worked out.

"We are currently working on the regulatory part, assessing all the pros and cons, all possible bottlenecks. And if this idea is supported by the government, if we pass the relevant legislation, we will be able to develop it technologically quickly enough," the defense ministry spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Chernohorenko said that the Ministry of Defense wants to add the ability to pay fines for violating military registration rules in the Reserve+ app.

