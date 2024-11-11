100 thousand online deferments issued in "Reserve+" application in three days, - Ministry of Defense

100 thousand online deferments were generated by users of the Reserve+ application in three days.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"This figure proves that the online deferral service is very urgent and necessary for all parties in this process. It saves Ukrainians time instead of standing in lines and waiting for the final result. It also simplifies the work of the TCR employees, who are relieved of much of the burdensome paperwork," Chernohorenko said.

The deputy minister added that most of the deferments that have been issued are renewals of old ones:

"People who had legal grounds for a deferment can finally get it in less than three months. Automation removes the human factor and possible manipulations, promotes speed and transparency. And most importantly, it reduces corruption risks."

The Ministry of Defense continues to work on implementing the possibility of applying for a deferment for all those who are eligible. Next to receive online deferments will be parents with many children.

As a reminder, last Saturday, the Reserve+ app launched a service that allows you to apply for an online deferment from mobilization. In the first version, it is available for students, postgraduates and doctoral students, as well as for people with disabilities who have a valid disability pension certificate.

