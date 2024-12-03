NATO will not allow Putin to use winter as weapon against civilian Ukrainians – Blinken

The Russian dictator will once again try to use winter as a weapon, trying to "freeze peaceful Ukrainians in their homes." The North Atlantic Alliance will not allow this to happen.

This was stated by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News.

Blinken, who is resigning, emphasized that he and the Biden administration will stand firmly on the side of Ukraine until they leave office.

According to him, NATO allies are determined to make sure that "Ukraine has what it takes to deal with what it faces on the battlefield."

And also to cope with the "offensive" on its energy infrastructure, when Putin again uses winter as a weapon, trying to freeze people in their homes, turn off the lights - we will not allow this to happen," the head of the State Department assured.

