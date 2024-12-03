Media: NATO expects Ramstein format to remain in place under Trump presidency

Representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance currently see no sign that the change in the US administration will lead to the curtailment of the Ramstein format, which coordinates the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

This is reported by Yevropeiska Pravda, citing informed sources at the Alliance's headquarters, Censor.NET reports.

"Ramstein is currently ongoing, and there are no signals that its work will stop. I would expect that the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense - the format known as Ramstein - will continue in the months and years to come," the NATO official said.

According to another NATO official, the work of the Ramstein cannot be replaced by the so-called "Wiesbaden format," which is officially called the NATO Security and Training Mission to Ukraine (NSATU).

"The role of NSATU is to provide information on what the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are, including for the Contact Group. But the political format, which is Ramstein, will continue to work as a US-coordinated format," says a NATO official who deals with assistance to Ukraine.

Despite the fact that the Alliance considers the termination of Ramstein unlikely under Donald Trump's presidency, they cannot guarantee the actions of the new US administration.

One of the publication's interlocutors added that if the administration does decide to stop the work of the Contact Group, other allies will still find another political format. However, this is a very unlikely possibility, the source added.

Earlier it was reported that the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format could take place in December.