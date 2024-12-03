The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not receive any orders to hold Kursk until after Donald Trump's inauguration in order to "exchange it later." This information, which is being circulated in the media, is not true.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine Andrii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces are performing specific combat tasks that are directly related to the overall picture of the front. And the situation on several other fronts, including the number of Russians on them, depends on these tasks. There is no point in saying separately that such orders cannot be issued in the army in principle," Kovalenko said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian military should hold the territories in the Kursk region until January 20, 2025, the date when Donald Trump will become president of the United States. The Russians want to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of there, and they also want to do it by January 20.

