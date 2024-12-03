You no longer need to apply to TCR, you can undergo medical examination in convenient place – Umierov on reform of MMC

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Health, has launched a reform of military medical commissions (MMCs), which allows people to undergo a medical examination in any civilian healthcare facility of their choice.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"You will no longer need to go to the TCR - you can undergo a medical examination in a convenient place," the head of the defense ministry emphasized.

The reform, developed jointly with the Ministry of Health, provides for the following:

Medical examinations will be conducted by civilian doctors who will enter their findings directly into the Electronic Healthcare System (EHS);

Information from the EHS will be automatically transferred to the Ministry of Defense's electronic system in a matter of minutes;

Military medical commissions will receive only medical data without personal identification. This guarantees objectivity and impartiality in making decisions on fitness for service;

Each stage of the process will have a digital footprint - the conclusions of doctors and the Military Medical Commissions will be recorded with electronic signatures and stored in the Oberig register.

"This approach will allow us to promptly check the work of medical institutions in case of doubts about the results of medical examinations," the minister said.

Umierov added that the Defense Ministry is working to ensure that public services for people liable for military service and defenders are convenient, transparent and free of unnecessary bureaucracy. And the reform of the MMC and enlistment office is another important step on this path, the minister said.

Earlier, the concept of the MMC reform was presented.

