Russians hit Shostka community in Sumy region with missiles – RMA

Shelling of Shostka community on December 3

Russian troops fired a missile at the Shostka community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.

"Today, on December 3, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. All necessary services are working on the spot. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Russians shelled Sumy region 76 times during day, 8 communities came under fire

