South Korean government lifts martial law – Yonhap
The South Korean government has lifted martial law in the country.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yonhap.
Martial law in the country lasted about 6 hours. It is also reported that the military has returned to barracks.
A representative of the largest opposition Democratic Party said that President Yun Seok-yol cannot avoid treason charges and called on him to resign.
Martial law in South Korea
On Tuesday, December 3, South Korean President Yun Seok-yol declared martial law in the country.
According to him, martial law was introduced to "root out pro-North Korean anti-state forces and protect the constitutional order."
Local media reported that this decision was approved after the opposition Democratic Party submitted a reduced draft budget to the parliamentary budget committee and made a motion to impeach the state auditor and chief prosecutor.
Later, after the president's decision, the country's parliament voted to lift martial law.
