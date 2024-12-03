ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10523 visitors online
News
5 282 14

South Korean government lifts martial law – Yonhap

Martial law is lifted in South Korea

The South Korean government has lifted martial law in the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yonhap.

Martial law in the country lasted about 6 hours. It is also reported that the military has returned to barracks.

A representative of the largest opposition Democratic Party said that President Yun Seok-yol cannot avoid treason charges and called on him to resign.

Read more: South Korean Parliament votes to lift martial law in country – media

Martial law in South Korea

On Tuesday, December 3, South Korean President Yun Seok-yol declared martial law in the country.

According to him, martial law was introduced to "root out pro-North Korean anti-state forces and protect the constitutional order."

Local media reported that this decision was approved after the opposition Democratic Party submitted a reduced draft budget to the parliamentary budget committee and made a motion to impeach the state auditor and chief prosecutor.

Later, after the president's decision, the country's parliament voted to lift martial law.

Author: 

South Korea (89) martial law (94)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 