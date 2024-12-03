South Korean government lifts martial law – Yonhap

The South Korean government has lifted martial law in the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yonhap.

Martial law in the country lasted about 6 hours. It is also reported that the military has returned to barracks.

A representative of the largest opposition Democratic Party said that President Yun Seok-yol cannot avoid treason charges and called on him to resign.

Martial law in South Korea

On Tuesday, December 3, South Korean President Yun Seok-yol declared martial law in the country.

According to him, martial law was introduced to "root out pro-North Korean anti-state forces and protect the constitutional order."

Local media reported that this decision was approved after the opposition Democratic Party submitted a reduced draft budget to the parliamentary budget committee and made a motion to impeach the state auditor and chief prosecutor.

Later, after the president's decision, the country's parliament voted to lift martial law.