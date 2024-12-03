ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10425 visitors online
News
6 915 0

South Korean Parliament votes to lift martial law in country – media

South Korea

The South Korean parliament has voted to lift martial law.

This is reported by YTN and KBS, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the plenary session, all 190 deputies present supported the document.

As reported, on December 3, South Korean President Yun Sook-yol announced the introduction of martial law in the country.

Later, the South Korean Ministry of Defense ordered the commanders of all branches of the armed forces to increase combat capability.

Read more: Zelenskyy extended martial law and mobilization until February 7, 2025

Author: 

South Korea (89) martial law (94)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 