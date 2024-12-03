South Korean Parliament votes to lift martial law in country – media

The South Korean parliament has voted to lift martial law.

This is reported by YTN and KBS, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the plenary session, all 190 deputies present supported the document.

As reported, on December 3, South Korean President Yun Sook-yol announced the introduction of martial law in the country.

Later, the South Korean Ministry of Defense ordered the commanders of all branches of the armed forces to increase combat capability.

Read more: Zelenskyy extended martial law and mobilization until February 7, 2025