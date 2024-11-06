Zelenskyy extended martial law and mobilization until February 7, 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on the extension of martial law and mobilization until February 7, 2025.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, on the website of the parliament, it is noted that Law No. 12151 "On extending the period of martial law in Ukraine" and No. 12152 "On extending the period of general mobilization" were returned with the signature of the president.

Earlier, the relevant draft laws were supported by the Rada.It was the 13th vote for martial law.

