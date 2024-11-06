ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5228 visitors online
News War
3 286 25

Zelenskyy extended martial law and mobilization until February 7, 2025

Зеленський підписав закони про продовження воєнного стану та мобілізації до 7 лютого 2025 року

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on the extension of martial law and mobilization until February 7, 2025.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, on the website of the parliament, it is noted that Law No. 12151 "On extending the period of martial law in Ukraine" and No. 12152 "On extending the period of general mobilization" were returned with the signature of the president.

Earlier, the relevant draft laws were supported by the Rada.It was the 13th vote for martial law.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces personnel changes in Ukrainian embassies abroad

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6870) mobilization (1143) martial law (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 