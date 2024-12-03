Occupiers are actively attacking at Vremivka and Kupiansk directions today – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the occupation forces. The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions remains tense, as the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts there. Moreover, the occupants are actively attacking in the Vremivska and Kupiansk directions. So far, 180 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's Facebook page.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the terrorist state carried out 42 air strikes, dropping 47 GABs. In addition, the invaders used 650 kamikaze drones and fired almost 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our troops six times near Vovchansk, Hlyboke and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

According to preliminary estimates, the aggressor lost 58 servicemen killed and wounded and two vehicles destroyed, Ukrainian troops also destroyed seven UAVs and damaged a tank, two artillery systems and three units of enemy vehicles.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction sixteen times. Near Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Kolisnykivka and Pershotravneve, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled ten attacks. Six combat engagements are ongoing

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops nine times in the vicinity of Pershotravneve, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Yampolivka and Terny.

Hostilities in the East

Ukrainian troops repelled three invaders' attacks in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to advance to Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasiv Yar. Enemy aircraft struck at Kostyantynivka.

In Toretsk and Nelipivka, the enemy tried three times to improve its position in the Toretsk direction, but the attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 44 times in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachanske, Chumatske and Novopustynka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupants lost 395 troops in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk direction. Our troops destroyed seven armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, three motorcycles and a unit of occupier's vehicles. Ukrainian defenders also inflicted significant damage to an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and an enemy tank.

As of this time of day, 38 hostile attacks were recorded in the Kurakhove direction. Four of them are ongoing. Most of the combat actions are taking place in the areas of Sontsivka, Zoria, Dalne, Kurakhove, Yelizavetivka and Hannivka.

The situation in the South

Today the enemy stormed the front line of our defense twenty-three times in the areas of Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Rozdolne, Makarivka and Novodarivka in the Vremivka direction, six engagements are ongoing.

The enemy conducted four attacks in the areas of Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv direction, all of which were repelled by our defenders.

The enemy tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Prydniprovske direction five times without success.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops repelled 20 enemy attacks, and six more combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, we are honoring the soldiers of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 68th Separate Ranger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush and the 48th Separate Assault Battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan for their effective combat work, who are confidently holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

