Kellogg to Russian oligarch Malofeyev: "Get back in your box and better understand Trump"

The future special envoy for Russia's war against Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has responded to Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, who said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would "tell him to screw himself" with the peace proposal of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Earlier, Malofeyev told the Financial Times that Putin would most likely not agree to Kellogg's proposal to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Kellogg comes to Moscow with his plan, we take it, and then tell him to screw himself because we don't like any of it. That's all the negotiations," Malofeyev said.

According to the pro-Kremlin oligarch, for the negotiations to be constructive, it is necessary to "talk not about the future of Ukraine, but about the future of Europe and the world".

Malofeyev also claims that Trump can end the war if he cancels the US permission for Ukraine to use long-range weapons on Russian territory and "removes" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from office. Only then, he says, will he be able to meet with the Russian dictator and "discuss all issues of the world order at the highest level".

Keith Kellogg's reaction

At the same time, Trump's special envoy, Kellogg, responded to Malofeyev's statement on Fox News, saying that Trump should not be underestimated, as this was a "big mistake".

My reaction is that he should understand who Donald Trump is, because it is a big mistake to underestimate Donald Trump. The world has already done that, and it was a huge mistake. This is not Keith Kellogg. We are talking about the United States of America and President Trump. And he will deal with it, as he has always dealt with it. So I would comment like this: you better get back in your box and better understand President Trump because obviously you don't, and you certainly don't understand the United States," Kellogg commented.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Donald Trump's advisers are putting forward their proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

As reported, on 27 November, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had decided on a candidate for the post of special envoy for Ukraine and Russia and nominated Keith Kellogg. In his plan to end the war in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg proposed freezing the demarcation lines and forcing Kyiv and Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table.