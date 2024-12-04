Trump is offered three peace plans. Ukraine is outside NATO and ceding territories - Reuters

Donald Trump's advisers put forward their proposals for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

According to journalists, the proposals of three of Trump's key advisers, including Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, have common elements, including the removal of Ukraine's NATO membership from the agenda.

"Trump's advisers would try forcing Moscow and Kyiv into negotiations with carrots and sticks, including halting military aid to Kyiv unless it agrees to talk but boosting assistance if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses," Reuters writes.

At the same time, Trump may face the possibility that Putin will not want to participate in the negotiations.

Former top US intelligence analyst on Russia, Eugene Rumer, said Putin is likely to wait to see what concessions Trump is willing to make to lure him to the negotiating table, if any.

Trump's advisers said that as of last week, the US president-elect had not yet convened a central working group to develop a peace plan. A peace deal is likely to depend on direct personal interaction between Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy, they added.

Three main proposals

One of Trump's former national security officials said that there are currently three proposals: Kellogg's plan, the plan of newly elected Vice President J.D. Vance, and the plan of former acting Director of Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Kellogg's plan

It provides for a freeze on the conflict along the frontline.

The US will supply more weapons to Ukraine only if it agrees to peace talks. At the same time, Trump will warn Russia that if it refuses, he will increase aid to Kyiv.

The possibility of Ukraine's membership in NATO will be suspended, and it will be offered American security guarantees instead.

The D Vance Plan

Earlier, he said that the peace agreement would include a demilitarised zone along the front line, which would be "heavily fortified" to prevent further Russian invasion. D Vance's proposal also excludes Ukraine's invitation to join NATO.

The Grenell Plan

He advocated the creation of "autonomous zones" in the east, but did not specify his position. He also said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is "not in America's interest".

"Elements of the proposals would likely face pushback from Zelenskiy, who has made a NATO invitation part of his own "Victory Plan," and from European allies and some U.S. lawmakers, say analysts and former national security officials," the publication concluded.

