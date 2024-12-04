Trump may nominate DeSantis to head Pentagon - WSJ

US President-elect Donald Trump may appoint Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as head of the Pentagon.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

"President-elect Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible replacement for Pete Hegseth, whom he chose to head the Pentagon," the article says.

According to the publication, Trump is considering another cabinet reshuffle, as both Republican senators and Democratic congressmen are dissatisfied with Hegseth's candidacy.

Earlier, Trump officially nominated Pete Hegseth as the new US Secretary of Defense.

Read more: Media: NATO expects Ramstein format to remain in place under Trump presidency

Desantis' statements

Ron DeSantis, who is the governor of Florida, has previously stated that Putin is a war criminal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis to visit Ukraine.

He also opposed the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

It is known that DeSantis downplayed the importance of the Russian-Ukrainian war for the United States, calling it a "secondary and tertiary" priority.

DeSantis also said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is allegedly "not in the security interests of the United States."

Read more: Biden administration’s assistance to Ukraine will give Trump more opportunities to implement his plans, - Kellogg