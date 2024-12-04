Artillerymen of 56th Mariupol Brigade received awards for bravery and mastery. PHOTOS

Artillerymen from the Mariupol Brigade received state awards for their professionalism and dedication.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"State awards, brigade crosses, certificates and awards from the commander of the Luhansk operational and tactical group, valuable gifts from the chief of missile and artillery forces of the South operational command, personalised weapons from the brigade commander: today all this goes to the best artillerymen - the Mariupol people!" the statement reads.

See more: Enemy resumes transferring reserves through occupied Mariupol in direction of Polohy. PHOTO

As noted, after the award ceremony, the soldiers had a few minutes to communicate with their comrades and exchange friendly greetings on the occasion of the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery. But soon they returned to their positions to perform new combat missions.





















See more: Syrskyi presented state awards to soldiers of "Birds of Madiar" regiment. PHOTO