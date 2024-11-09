Enemy resumes transferring reserves through occupied Mariupol in direction of Polohy. PHOTO

Russians resumed deploying their reserves through temporarily occupied Mariupol in the direction of Rozivka - Polohy in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians have resumed their movements in the direction of Rozivka - Polohy. New manpower and engineering units," he said.

According to him, the occupiers are moving full-fledged units in columns along with household items.

"The volume is much smaller than before the breakthrough in the Vuhledar area last year. Rather, it is a replenishment of current losses," said Andriushchenko.

In addition, in the Mariupol-Berdiansk agglomeration, the occupiers again filled the landfills with newly arrived contractors.

"The training grounds are actively working. The rotation and replenishment of units withdrawn from the frontline is ongoing, which still indicates a decrease in the number of 'new' arrivals," added the advisor to the city mayor.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 13 October, a large redeployment of Russian troops took place in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.