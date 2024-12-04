NATO is not reacting to Russia’s nuclear rhetoric but is focused on credible deterrence – Rutte

The North Atlantic Alliance takes Russia's nuclear threats seriously, but instead of responding to them, NATO is focusing on ensuring the reliability of its own deterrence.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We take nuclear issues very seriously, but we also agree that this rhetoric comes from Russia, which would like us to discuss its nuclear capabilities. But we do not want to respond to that," he said.

The NATO Secretary General added that NATO must "make sure that our deterrence is strong and we can respond to any aggressor and any adversary."

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia will not be intimidated by NATO threats.