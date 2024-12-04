General Staff: 119 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 119 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, the areas of Oleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Maiske and Kamin were hit by enemy artillery shelling in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions from the territory of Russia.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked five times in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke, our defenders repelled four attacks, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our troops 12 times in the areas of Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai and Lozova. Ukrainian troops are steadily holding the line, with ten combat engagements still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne. Six battles are underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to drive our units back from their positions near Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled four attacks.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has already made 29 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Shevchenko, Pushkine and Novopustka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 25 enemy attacks. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The enemy launched an air strike on Myrnohrad.

Fighting continues near Sontsivka, Berestky, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Dachne, Romanivka, Yelyzavetivka and Uspenivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, 18 attacks of the occupation army were repelled as of today, 12 attacks are ongoing.

Four attacks are ongoing in the Vremivka direction, and the enemy has made 10 attempts to advance near Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopolske and Sukhi Yaly.

The situation in other directions

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy tried three times to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions to no avail.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve invaders' attacks, and eight combat engagements are ongoing.

At the Siversk, Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the occupiers continue to fire at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure using available means.