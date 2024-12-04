Rutte: New NATO center to assist Ukraine will be operational in Germany by end of year

The new NATO center in Wiesbaden, Germany (NSATU), which will be dedicated to assisting Ukraine, is expected to be operational in the near future. Its work is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following a meeting of ministers of the bloc's member states in Brussels, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I expect that the new NATO command in Wiesbaden for training and assistance to Ukraine will be fully operational by the end of this year," the NATO Secretary General said.

He also said that NATO foreign ministers discussed the supply of ammunition and air defense equipment to Ukraine amid Russia's intensified missile and drone attacks. In addition, according to Rutte, NATO is working to fulfill the financial promise made to Ukraine at the Washington Summit in the summer of 2024 of 40 billion euros in security assistance.

The ministers also discussed measures to counter Russian sabotage and cyberattacks. These measures include enhanced intelligence sharing, more exercises, critical infrastructure protection, cyber defense, and tougher action against Russia's shadow fleet of oil export ships.

Read more: NATO should help Ukraine change trajectory of war once and for all, - Rutte

For reference

NSATU is a security assistance and training structure for Ukraine. It will coordinate the provision of military equipment and training to Ukraine from Allies and partners.

NSATU will operate on the territory of Allies and support Ukraine's self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.

The decision to establish the NSATU was made by Allied leaders at the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, in July 2024.

Read more: Rutte suggested Ukraine postpone any peace talks with Russia until allies provide more weapons - NYT