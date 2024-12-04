Netherlands to provide EUR 22 million to Ukraine for air defense and cyber resilience projects

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has announced the country's decision to provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the amount of 22 million euros for initiatives related to the development of cyber resilience and air defense systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Netherlands is allocating an additional 22 million euros for projects related to air defense and cyber resilience of Ukraine," Veldkamp wrote on social media.

According to the minister, at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council the day before, he "emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities."

