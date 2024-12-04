ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10221 visitors online
News
6 130 60

It’s not Biden’s business anymore - Speaker Johnson says he won’t put additional aid to Ukraine to vote in Congress

Johnson on additional assistance to Ukraine

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he does not plan to put the issue of additional aid to Ukraine to a vote in Congress.

He said this in response to a question froma Voice of America journalist, Censor.NET reports.

"It's no longer Joe Biden's job to make this decision. We have a newly elected president, and we're going to wait and see what the new commander-in-chief's strategy is on all of this... So I don't expect any funding for Ukraine to be put forward right now," the House speaker said.

Read more: Biden’s $6.5bn in aid to Ukraine will be under Trump’s control - Times

In addition, Johnson added that the election of Donald Tump is already "changing the dynamics of the Russian war against Ukraine."

"We see it already happening," Johnson said.

Earlier, the US media reported that the current US President Joe Biden is asking the US Congress to approve the allocation of an additional $24 billion. The funds are to be used to strengthen military support for Ukraine. However, according to media reports, some Republicans disagree with this step, criticizing the request.

Author: 

Biden (672) US Congress (357) aid (2350) USA (5294) Johnson Michael (68)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 