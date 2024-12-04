It’s not Biden’s business anymore - Speaker Johnson says he won’t put additional aid to Ukraine to vote in Congress

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he does not plan to put the issue of additional aid to Ukraine to a vote in Congress.

He said this in response to a question froma Voice of America journalist, Censor.NET reports.

"It's no longer Joe Biden's job to make this decision. We have a newly elected president, and we're going to wait and see what the new commander-in-chief's strategy is on all of this... So I don't expect any funding for Ukraine to be put forward right now," the House speaker said.

In addition, Johnson added that the election of Donald Tump is already "changing the dynamics of the Russian war against Ukraine."

"We see it already happening," Johnson said.

Earlier, the US media reported that the current US President Joe Biden is asking the US Congress to approve the allocation of an additional $24 billion. The funds are to be used to strengthen military support for Ukraine. However, according to media reports, some Republicans disagree with this step, criticizing the request.