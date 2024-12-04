In November, the Department of Support of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) signed four agreements for the purchase of 2,000 sets of DJI Mavic 3E Enterprise drones for a total of UAH 190.48 million. Journalist Yurii Nikolov called this "the final act by Fedorov's team in the SSSCIP.

"The news is good. But unfortunately, it seems to be the final act by Fedorov's team in the SSSCIP. They are completing the procedures they have started, and their replacement is already being prepared. Following Reznikov's deputy, Zamlynskyi, an even more epoch-making appointment took place at the State Service for Communications and Information Protection. Colonel Volodymyr Mokrenko, who is little known to the general public, was returned there," Nikolov wrote.

He also added that Mokrenko is "a star in narrow circles."

"And not because he declared a couple of apartments in occupied Yalta in 2017. But because he was the head of the Department of Support of the SSSCIP in 2023, during the first procurement of "Autels" by square price. He worked with Shchyhol, who was convicted of corruption by NABU. But Shchyhol never went to jail, finding an opportunity to get a job with Budanov," the journalist explained.

According to him, a 'global turnaround' is being recorded in the Ukrainian government. 'The window of opportunity for 2023 has closed. Now they are tying up loose ends.

It's only a matter of time before Yermak finishes off the remnants of those who tried to change the country,' Nikolov summarized."

In October 2023, the State Service of Special Communications bought 1.5 billion worth of Autel drones for the Armed Forces at prices that were 40% too high.

