German opposition leader Merz plans visit to Ukraine "in coming days"

German chancellor candidate from the largest opposition bloc CDU/CSU Friedrich Merz announced plans to visit Ukraine "in the coming days".

He said this during a speech in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing n-tv.

According to Merz, his visit to Ukraine is scheduled "in the next few days," and upon his return, he will "inform European partners" about the results of the trip.

The German opposition leader already visited Ukraine in May 2022 - shortly after the outbreak of a full-scale war - and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It should be noted that Friedrich Merz may soon become the new Chancellor of Germany after the "traffic light coalition" involving Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats collapsed in November.

Earlier, the head of the Christian Democratic Union and candidate for the German chancellorship from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc, Friedrich Merz, said that if elected, he would be ready to hold a telephone conversation about the settlement of the war in Ukraine with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin under certain conditions.

On December 3, Merz rejected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's accusations about further military aid to Ukraine, including the supply of Taurus missiles.

