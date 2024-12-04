Russians fired almost 80 times in Sumy region during day

On December 4, Russians fired 79 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 155 explosions were recorded.

This is reported by the press service of the Sumy RMA, Censor.NET reports.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the community's territory. There were also drops of explosive payloads from UAVs (8 explosions), shelling from MLRS (30 explosions), a kamikaze drone strike (1 explosion), and artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (6 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), drops of explosive payloads from UAVs (17 explosions), air strike from a helicopter (FFAR) (5 explosions), mortar attacks (19 explosions), artillery shelling (11 explosions), launches of GABs (3 explosions) were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Khotyn community: FPV drone strikes (22 explosions) and shelling with cannon artillery (11 explosions) were recorded.

Znob- Novhorod community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the community's territory.

Svesa community: the enemy fired from mortars (1 explosion).

Esman community: an attack by FPV drones (3 explosions).

