Blinken on Ukraine’s invitation to NATO: More reforms are needed

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that practical steps, including reforms, are key to Ukraine's progress towards NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I think the most important thing is the practical component, and the practical component is to take the necessary steps to get membership," Blinken said.

In this way, he answered the question of why the United States did not convince its allies to extend an official invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance.

In this regard, the US Secretary of State noted that Ukraine should continue to implement reforms.

"She has made significant progress on these reforms in just the last year or so, but she needs to do more," the State Department chief said.

So, from the US perspective, the most important and effective thing to do in this regard is to support Ukraine as it moves down this path. That is why the NATO Special Command was created.

"We have never done this before in NATO's history," Blinken added.