Defense Forces regain control of Novyi Komar. Enemy captures Blahodatne, advances in Chasiv Yar and about 9 other settlements - DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have regained control of the village of Novyi Komar, and Russian occupiers have seized Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

It is noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained control of Novyi Komar.

However, the enemy occupied Blahodatne and advanced in Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Stari Terny, Chasiv Yar, Novopustyntsi, Yelyzavetivka, near Pushkine, Zoria and Shevchenko.

