The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions yesterday. A total of 168 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 41 air strikes, including 55 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,800 attacks, including 152 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 2,240 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Krasnopillia, Vetarine, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kostiantynivka, Hulyaypole, and Novoandriivka.

Combat actions in the east

Seven hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the areas of Vovchansk, Vysoka Yaruha, and Hlyboke, with the enemy actively using bombers.

In the Kupiansk sector, 15 occupants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Kucherivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. They tried to advance near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Terny, and Zarichne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made four attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zhovte, Shevchenko, Pushkine and Novopustyanka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Lysivka and Pushkine.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 41 enemy attacks. The enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the areas of Sontsivka, Berestky, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Dachne, Romanivka, Yelizavetivka and Uspenivka.

The situation in the South and North

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made 19 attacks on our positions near Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopolske, and Sukhy Yaliv.

In the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv directions, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions, but actively used aviation.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian invaders attacked our positions five times. They received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Yesterday, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders 22 times, fired 335 artillery shells, 17 air strikes, and dropped 25 UAVs.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted nine attacks on three areas of personnel concentration and one enemy control point.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1580 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 13 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 31 operational and tactical UAVs, 97 vehicles, and 2 units of occupiers' special equipment.

