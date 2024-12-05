30 Russian UAVs out of 44 launched were shot down, 12 were lost in location, 1 flew to Belarus - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, as well as attack drones and other types of UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the enemy attacked the Dnipro region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and also launched 44 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of UAVs from Orel and Kursk.

"As of 08:30 a.m., units of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 30 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Odesa regions," the statement said.

12 drones were lost in the area, and 1 left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus.

Read more: Alert in Kyiv and several regions: missile threat (updated)