Most power facilities in Ukraine are protected by security level 2, - Deputy Energy Minister Kolisnyk

A significant number of facilities are covered by the second level of protection, but the only comprehensive protection is air defence.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne", Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a speech at the Ukrainian Energy Security Dialogue 2024.

"Today, a large number of facilities are closed by the second level of protection, which helps us minimise the consequences. The only comprehensive protection is air defence systems. And any military man will confirm this. Because when a three-tonne bomb is flying, the only defence is to shoot it down in front of the facility," Kolisnyk said.

According to him, on 26 August, Russia used more than 260 weapons worth $1 billion for the attacks. Therefore, electricity curtailment schedules and hourly schedules are used to stabilise the power system.

As a reminder, in August 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has two levels of fortifications to protect energy facilities from Russian shelling. Pilot projects have also been developed for the third level, which is expensive.

Read more: On eve of shelling of power system, occupiers carry out cyberattacks on energy facilities – Ministry of Energy