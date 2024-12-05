Constant enemy shelling caused Kharkiv losses of approximately €10 billion. 160,000 citizens were left homeless - Terekhov

Russian invaders strike at Kharkiv almost every day. The damage is currently estimated at about ten billion euros.

According to Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon.

"Not a single city in the country (among large cities) has experienced such destruction as our city has," he emphasized.

In order to restore Kharkiv's infrastructure, a lot of investment will have to be made. Currently, the damage caused by the attacks in the city is estimated at about ten billion dollars.

Also, as a result of constant attacks by the Russian army, 160,000 residents have been left homeless

"Their apartments are completely destroyed. We need to bring people back to the city, we need people to live in more or less normal conditions despite the war. To do this, we need funds - of course, we use the city budget, there is a certain subvention, but this is not enough," Terekhov said.

As a reminder, in November, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv 26 times, damaging 199 buildings.

See more: Almost 200 buildings damaged in Kharkiv as result of Russian shelling in November. INFOGRAPHICS