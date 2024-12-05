Ukrainian troops successfully counter-assault in Nelipivka in Toretsk direction – OSGT Luhansk

In the village of Nelipivka in the Toretsk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a successful counter-assault, and Ukrainian soldiers have been preventing the enemy from breaking through for a long time.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman of the Luhansk OTG.

"This counter-attack took place in the village of Nelipivka in the Toretsk direction. This is a village, not a city, and there are more opportunities to use equipment. That's why the guys made a successful assault, and they are really good, because they are facing a huge group of Russian troops. The defenders here have been preventing the enemy from breaking through for a long time, and they have also successfully counterattacked, and this is not the first time," the spokeswoman said.

She also noted that the Russian occupiers are conducting "the largest number of assaults" in the Toretsk direction, and that heavy urban fighting is taking place in Toretsk itself.

"Unfortunately, there are heavy urban battles going on there now. This is a very difficult type of battle, it is difficult to conduct combat in cities, it is difficult to use equipment. Unfortunately, it is in this area that the enemy is throwing the maximum number of personnel to drive our defenders out," she added.

