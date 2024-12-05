Over 3 thousand servicemen voluntarily returned to service after AWOL in week – Prosecutor General’s Office

Since 29 November, more than 3,000 servicemen have voluntarily returned to military service after the first AWOL due to the law that renews social guarantees, benefits, food, money and material support.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Suspilne TV channel by the head of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, Saiian Sievak.

He recalled that a law was recently adopted that regulates the procedure for exempting servicemen from criminal liability for AWOL and desertion.

In addition, on 29 November, the law on the procedure for the resumption of military service by servicemen who have committed these types of criminal offences came into force.

See more: Ministry of Defense named types and amounts of money allowance for servicemen of AFU. INFOGRAPHICS

Sievak noted that as of today, more than 8,000 servicemen have voluntarily applied and returned to military service.

"Of these, more than 5,000 servicemen were returned under the law of exemption from criminal liability and more than 3,000 under the second law," he added.

Returning to service after AWOL

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 12095 on voluntary return to service for those who have left a military unit without permission or deserted for the first time.

According to the law, criminal proceedings initiated for criminal offenses under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first went AWOL from military units or places of service or deserted and voluntarily returned and expressed their readiness to continue their military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.

It was also reported that military personnel who voluntarily return to service before January 1, 2025, will be reinstated with all social guarantees.

Read more: Prosecutor’s Office: 4 thousand servicemen apply to return to service after AWOL