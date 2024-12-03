Ministry of Defense named types and amounts of money allowance for servicemen of AFU. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defence has explained what payments are included in the salaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

"The money allowance of servicemen is a set of payments guaranteed by the state for the performance of military duties. The purpose of financial support is to maintain an adequate standard of living for the military and their families, to motivate them to perform their duties, and to compensate them for the specific conditions and risks of military service," the Ministry of Defence said.

These benefits include:

Key benefits: fixed official salary, salary according to military rank, long-service bonus. Additional benefits: fixed official salary increase, various supplements, fringe benefits and permanent remuneration, as well as a bonus. Lump-sum payments: remuneration and benefits that are provided under certain circumstances.

The basis of financial support is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families", as well as other regulations that take into account the complexity, intensity and riskiness of military activities.

Monthly main types of money allowance for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine include permanent components that are paid to each serviceman depending on his rank, position and length of service. These types of allowances include:

Fixed official salary is the main part of the salary, which depends on the position of the military. Higher positions have higher salaries, which determine the basic level of remuneration. Military rank salary is a component of a serviceman's remuneration that is paid to him depending on his assigned military rank (e.g., private, sergeant, lieutenant), regardless of the position held by the serviceman. Long-service bonus is a payment received by a serviceman for the length of his service in the Armed Forces or other law enforcement agencies. This allowance is calculated as a percentage of salary (official and military rank) and increases with the number of years of service, starting from 5% (for 1 year of service) to 50% (for 25 years and more).

Monthly additional types of money allowance for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine include:

1. The salary increase is a basic salary increase for military personnel serving in mountainous settlements and on Zmiinyi Island. For example, in mountainous settlements designated by the Government, salaries are increased by 25% of the base salary. If the base salary is UAH 2,550, the increase will be UAH 638.

2. Salary supplements are payments for the peculiarities of service, service in the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces, qualifications, qualification category, performance of functions of a state expert on secrets, work under regime restrictions, continuous service in encryption work, honorary and sports titles, to servicemen-donors. For example, the service-related allowance is paid at the rate of 65% of the base salary, military rank salary and seniority allowance. If the base salary is UAH 2,550, the salary for military rank is UAH 530 and the length of service allowance is UAH 770, the allowance for the specifics of service will be UAH 2,503 per month.

3. Fringe benefits are payments for an academic degree, such as a candidate of science or doctor of science, as well as for an academic title, such as associate professor or professor. Servicemen who hold certain positions may receive an additional 5% to 10% of their salary, depending on the level of achievements in scientific and professional activities.

4. Remuneration for servicemen who hold positions related to the direct performance of cybersecurity and cyber defence tasks is a special form of financial incentive for persons performing critical functions in the field of cyber defence of national security. Servicemen working in cyber defence receive remuneration that can be up to 100% of their base salary, military rank salary and long-service bonus, depending on the level of tasks performed.

5. Remuneration for the peculiarities of service (training) during martial law (special period) is a monthly payment of UAH 2,350 to cadets of higher military educational institutions who were not in military service before enrolment.

6. A bonus is a monthly payment to servicemen based on their personal contribution to the overall performance of the service. The average bonus is between UAH 15,000 and 30,000.

One-time additional types of money allowance for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine include:

Remuneration is a one-off payment for the performance of special tasks in the context of military service and is intended for servicemen and women who perform service or combat tasks in high-risk conditions. The rewards cover activities that require specific skills or the performance of duties in high-risk conditions (e.g., maritime operations, parachuting, mine clearance, mine trawling, diving, combat duty), or the performance of tasks during a special period, including during martial law.

For the period of martial law, servicemen shall be paid additional remuneration in accordance with Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 168 dated28 February 2022 in the following amounts:

UAH 100,000 - for those who are directly involved in hostilities or measures necessary to ensure the defence of Ukraine, protection of the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

UAH 50,000 - for servicemen who perform combat (special) tasks as part of a military command and control body, headquarters of a group of troops (forces) or headquarters of a tactical group up to and including the command post of an operational and strategic group of troops, as well as as part of the command and headquarters of a military unit (combined unit) (including outside the areas of combat (military) operations).

UAH 30,000 - for servicemen performing combat (special) tasks in accordance with combat orders (instructions).

Servicemen who are simultaneously entitled to receive additional remuneration under different conditions are paid this additional remuneration in a larger amount, per month, in proportion to the time spent performing combat (special) tasks.

In addition, a lump sum remuneration of UAH 70,000 is paid for every 30 days (calculated in total) of combat (special) missions.

Allowances are a set of one-time and regular payments provided to servicemen and women to support their social and financial situation, facilitate adaptation to service, maintain health and solve personal and domestic issues. They include allowances for signing the first contract, for health improvement, for solving social and domestic needs and in case of discharge from military service.

In 2024, the minimum amount of financial support is UAH 20,100. The amount of a serviceman's financial support also depends on the type (branch) of the military in which he or she serves. In particular, the amount of financial support differs in the Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces and Special Operations Forces.