Finland allocates €25 million aid package to Ukraine

Today, on December 5, Finnish President Alexander Stubb decided to provide Ukraine with the 26th aid package worth 25 million euros.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

"So far, Finland has supplied Ukraine with defense equipment totaling 2.3 billion euros. This time, for example, the package includes winter gear for the Ukrainian military," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen.

It is also noted that this aid package will be provided to Ukraine at the beginning of 2025.

"For operational reasons and in order to guarantee the delivery of the cargo to its destination, detailed information on the content of the aid, the method and schedule of delivery is not provided," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry noted that the decision to provide additional aid took into account both Ukraine's needs and Finland's resources.

