Emergency power outages introduced in Donetsk region
Today, on December 9, 2024, power engineers introduced emergency power outages in the Donetsk region.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK's press center.
"At the instruction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages are being implemented in Donetsk region," the statement said.
Earlier it was reported that power outages in Ukraine on Monday, December 9, were planned to be implemented in a "light" mode, but the situation has changed. In some regions, the scope of consumption restriction measures has been changed.
