Soldiers of NGU "Charter" Brigade raise funds for 3 "FURY" reconnaissance and strike ground robotic systems

The infantrymen of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Charter", which is currently successfully operating in the Kharkiv direction, are raising UAH 2 million for three reconnaissance and strike ground robotic systems "FURY"

This is reported by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

The "FURY" complexes will help the Charter soldiers to detect enemy firing positions, to defeat the Russian occupiers and their equipment. The Charter fighters need LIUT to effectively destroy enemies.

Donate at Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/7cyc1CHyLm

The top 3 largest donors will have the opportunity to name each of these combat vehicles.

If you donate from a card of another bank, please add your contact details in the comment section so that you can be contacted if your donation is included in the Top 3.

